TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:24 IST
Automakers turned to livestreams, conference calls and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities cancelled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Following are Reuters' main stories from the industry:

> Bentley says Brexit priority is deal with Europe > BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year > EXPLAINER-Why automakers are going electric > UK carmakers seek alternatives to China supplies > PSA: UK factory plans dependent on Brexit talks > PSA to adjust Huawei partnership if U.S. demands > PSA: UK should compensate if Brexit tariffs hit > Daimler working on plan to recover China sales > Daimler says production in China stable > PSA has enough supplies for European plants > Renault's Alpine goes further upmarket > FACTBOX-European auto industry's cost cut plans (Compiled by Mark Potter)

