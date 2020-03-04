Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apparel exporters should learn frm Bangladesh, Vietnam to push shipments: AEPC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:51 IST
Apparel exporters should learn frm Bangladesh, Vietnam to push shipments: AEPC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian apparel exporters should learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam players to increase the outbound shipments of textiles, an industry official said on Wednesday. Noida textiles cluster is trying to become like Prague, Milan, Paris and New York, former chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) HKL Magu said. "Indian apparel exporters need to learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam players to increase exports," Magu said in a statement.

He said that about 67 per cent of exports or usage worldwide is of manmade fiber (MMF). He was speaking at Fashion Forecast Seminar Spring Summer 2021, organized by AEPC in association with global trend authority WGSN, UK. Charlie Clark, fashion consultant at WGSN, UK, predicted return to playful femininity styling for womenswear and hybrid utility look for menswear in the Spring-Summer season of 2021.

The council has been organizing these seminars as part of its export promotion activities across India. WGSN is a leading fashion trend forecasting intelligence service with its offerings in over 94 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

Healthcare stocks boosted Wall Street on Wednesday after a near sweep for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, a day after markets suffered heavy losses following an emergency interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The be...

Members of SCBA condemn resolution passed against Justice Arun Mishra, call for removal of Dushyant Dave as President

A few members of the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA have condemned the resolution passed by the lawyers body against Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra. In a letter signed by 11 members, to the secretary of SCBA, the lawyers have d...

FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says

The FBI has not done enough to fight homegrown extremist threats and has yet to figure out how to determine whether people it investigates who have mental health issues pose an actual threat to national security, the Justice Departments int...

Virus fears prompt Italy to ban kisses, handshakes

Italy was set on Wednesday to ask people to stop greeting each other by kissing or shaking hands to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Other measures being finalised by top ministers and reported by Italian media include what promises...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020