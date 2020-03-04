Apparel exporters should learn frm Bangladesh, Vietnam to push shipments: AEPC

Indian apparel exporters should learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam players to increase the outbound shipments of textiles, an industry official said on Wednesday. Noida textiles cluster is trying to become like Prague, Milan, Paris and New York, former chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) HKL Magu said. "Indian apparel exporters need to learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam players to increase exports," Magu said in a statement.

He said that about 67 per cent of exports or usage worldwide is of manmade fiber (MMF). He was speaking at Fashion Forecast Seminar Spring Summer 2021, organized by AEPC in association with global trend authority WGSN, UK. Charlie Clark, fashion consultant at WGSN, UK, predicted return to playful femininity styling for womenswear and hybrid utility look for menswear in the Spring-Summer season of 2021.

The council has been organizing these seminars as part of its export promotion activities across India. WGSN is a leading fashion trend forecasting intelligence service with its offerings in over 94 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.