One of world's biggest TV markets cancelled on coronavirus fears

Paris, Mar 4 (AFP) MIPTV, one of the world's biggest television and entertainment markets, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, the organisers said on Wednesday. The huge gathering in the French Riviera resort of Cannes was due to take place from March 30 to April 2.

Thousands of programme makers and TV and streaming services executives usually descend on the Mediterranean town every year for the market. More than 9,500 turned up last year to get a sneak preview of the latest offerings from the global entertainment industry.

An international series festival that runs alongside it, Canneseries, has also been postponed until October. "In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about travelling at this time," said Paul Zilk, the head of Reed MIDEM, which runs MIPTV as well as the still larger MIPCOM market in Cannes in October.

"Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel," he added. South Korea -- which has been badly hit by the virus -- was to be "country of honour" in this year's market.

Cannes also hosts the world's biggest and most important film festival in May. The organisers said earlier this week they were monitoring the situation and consulting with the French authorities. (AFP) SCY.

