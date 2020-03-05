Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as Biden takes the lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 01:07 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as Biden takes the lead

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the "Super Tuesday" primary contests gave a boost to healthcare stocks and upbeat economic data helped sooth investors' coronavirus anxieties.

All three major U.S. stock averages were at least 2.5% higher, with the S&P 500 having regained about 4.5% from Friday's closing trough, but still about 8.8% below its all-time high reached on Feb 19. Since then, the markets dove into a correction as the fast-spreading COVID-19 sparked widespread recession fears.

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination following a string of primary victories, providing relief to market participants who are wary of rival Bernie Sanders' more progressive policy positions. "Today, clearly this is a Biden surge and maybe a bit of an opportunity to play a bounce given what happened in the markets yesterday," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

This, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise 50 basis point interest rate cut to head off potential economic damage caused by the coronavirus, which has grown to 93,000 confirmed cases worldwide and rattled global markets. "There may be a re-examination going on today," Carlson added. "At least the Fed is indicating that they're being supportive."

But Carlson noted the coronavirus is likely remain an overhang through the first half of the year. "Markets don't like uncertainties and this is about as uncertain a situation as I've seen in some time," he said. On the economic front, data showed stronger-than-expected private sector hiring, and the services sector expanding at its fastest pace in a year, according to reports from ADP and the Institute for Supply Management, respectively.

Additionally, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that the average 30-year fixed contract mortgage rate fell last week to a seven-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 818.85 points, or 3.16%, to 26,736.26, the S&P 500 gained 85.86 points, or 2.86%, to 3,089.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 224.57 points, or 2.59%, to 8,908.66.

All of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were firmly in the black, led by a 4.5% jump in healthcare stocks. Fourth-quarter earnings season is crossing the finish line, with 488 S&P 500 companies having reported. Of those, 70.1% have beaten consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Dollar Tree Inc forecast underwhelming first-quarter sales and profit, sending the discount retailer's shares down 3.3%. Among apparel retailers, Abercrombie & Fitch Co jumped 9.3% after beating quarterly sales and profit estimates.

But Nordstrom forecast 2020 profit below analyst estimates, sending its shares down 3.2%. Campbell Soup Co's beat-and-raise earnings report gave a 7.3% boost to its shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 115 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday -

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide 8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Legislation funding emergency efforts to ...

James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions....

'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

A Russian businessman dubbed Putins cook for his close ties to Russias president sought in a court filing on Wednesday to distance himself and his company from accusations by American prosecutors of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.The fi...

Singaporean defeats Chinese candidate to head U.N. patent office

A Singaporean beat a Chinese candidate in the race to lead the world patent office, heading off Beijings bid for a fifth U.N. leadership role, much to the satisfaction of the United States. Daren Tang defeated fellow legal expert Wang Binyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020