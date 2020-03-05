Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus wipes USD 50 billion off global exports in February alone

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:38 IST
Coronavirus wipes USD 50 billion off global exports in February alone

UN economists announced a likely USD 50 billion drop in worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19 moved further into focus. Citing the China Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), Pamela Coke-Hamilton, who heads UNCTAD’s Division on International Trade and Commodities, said that it had fallen to 37.5 - a drop of about 20 points – the lowest reading since 2004.

“This also correlates directly to exports and also implies a two per cent drop in overall exports,” she said, with a resulting “ripple effect” worldwide “to the tune of a USD 50 billion fall in exports.” Because China has become the main supplier of finished products and so-called “intermediate” products used in countless industries - from chemical for pharmaceuticals to parts for digital cameras and the car industry - concerns about the long-term disruption to supply chains there, has left many companies around the world “fearful” that their own output may soon be affected, UNCTAD said. “Of course, if the virus continues to spread and gets out of control, and we see closures not only in China but also in India and the United States and everywhere else in the world, then it would be a big problem,” said Alessandro Nicita from UNCTAD’s Division on International Trade and Commodities.

“Ultimately, the economic impact of this virus depends on the measures that countries apply to contain the virus. So, China has done a great job in containing the virus, but it has sacrificed a little bit the economy, at least in the first few weeks. So, planned closures, restriction to movement of people, which were all necessary; but there is an economic effect when you take those measures.” In addition to the falling manufacturing levels, UNCTAD also highlighted a decrease in the number of container ships leaving Shanghai in the first half of February (from around 300 a week to 180), which then returned to normal levels in the second half of the month. “Right now, the impact on the global value chains is already being felt and will continue probably for a few months,” Coke-Hamilton said. “But if it rebounds, say in the next few months, then the long-term or year-long impact will be a little different and will be better. So, it depends on what happens in China.” In remarks made at a joint press conference with the head of the World Bank Group, the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said that the UN-backed global funds would make up the shortfall, in effect, by offering to inject around USD 50 billion into low-income and emerging market nations, pending requests for support.

"Thanks to the generosity of our shareholders, we have about USD 1 trillion in overall lending capacity,” she said. "For low-income countries, we have rapid-disbursing emergency financing of up to USD 10 billion (50 per cent of quota of eligible members) that can be accessed without a full-fledged IMF programme,” she added. The IMF chief added that members can access emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument. "This facility could provide about USD 40 billion for emerging markets that could potentially approach us for financial support. We also have the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust – the CCRT – which provides eligible countries with up-front grants for relief on IMF debt service falling due.

"The CCRT proved to be effective during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, but is now underfunded with just over USD 200 million available against possible needs of over USD 1 billion." She called on member countries "to help ensure that this facility is fully re-charged and ready for the current crisis", and said that the Fund was "fully committed to supporting our member countries, particularly the most vulnerable. We have the tools to help and we are coordinating closely with our partner institutions.” PTI YAS RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a special care zone on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest epidemic outside...

Trade impact of Coronavirus epidemic for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN report

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a ...

Haiti's new prime minister calls for support in "precarious" situation

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Wednesday during his first public appearance since his appointment by presidential decree that he would focus on fighting insecurity and inequality while boosting the economy.Jouthe, a trained ci...

U.S. opposes releasing a dying Bernard Madoff from prison early

The U.S. government opposed Bernard Madoffs request to be freed from prison even if he is close to death from kidney failure, saying he has never accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme or shown compassion for victims.In a Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020