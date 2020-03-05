Left Menu
GoDaddy Launches New Updates to Its Fourth Generation Virtual Private Server for Indian Web Professionals

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  05-03-2020
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:35 IST
Offering tailored-to-need, high-performance hosting experience at affordable prices New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced advancements to its Fourth Generation Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting portfolio, a flexible, high performance managed hosting solution designed for web developers and system administrators. The new VPS portfolio offers a wider range of scalable performance options with flexible server configurations at affordable pricing plans for Indian web professionals to help them meet the rising needs of their clients. With increased internet growth, and a rapidly growing, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, demand for web developers has increased phenomenally. It is now more than ever that these web professionals need hosting tools, with the flexibility, power and agility, to help meet the growing needs of their expanding clientele. GoDaddy’s latest VPS portfolio delivers greater flexibility by providing an expanded range of standard and high-memory plans. The new line-up also gives developers their choice of control panels, allowing them to create unlimited hosting accounts with the optional cPanel/WHM + Installatron or Plesk Obsidian Web Host Edition. It is available in a wide range of plans, ranging from 1CPU/1GB RAM to the high-performance 8CPU/32GB RAM/400 GB SSD storage plan, in different price bundles, currently starting from as low as Rs.437 a month.

“As internet speed becomes one of the key channels driving consumer preferences today, the next stage of business growth for small and medium enterprises across geographies will be driven by having a robust online presence. GoDaddy is committed to developing and offering solutions which provide a one-stop shop experience to enhance a business’ online presence and engagement with their customers,” said Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India. “Our new VPS portfolio is the ideal hosting solution that offers flexible configurations to meet the needs of even the most demanding web projects. It is also backed by our 99.9% uptime guarantee and expert 24*7 support. The latest features and pricing plans support our efforts to continue helping web developers in India create and manage a successful online presence for their clients, while also growing their own ventures.” To further assist web developers, the new GoDaddy VPS portfolio offering includes fully managed support, making it easier for developers to focus on their clients, instead of managing their servers. For those self-managed customers that might need more advanced assistance, GoDaddy also offers additional a la carte premium support services. Monitoring services include uptime and performance for CPU, RAM and Storage, and customers receive email notifications in cases of service outage or high resource usage. And all this flexibility is built on state-of-the-art SSD servers, in global data centers, for optimal performance. For more information on GoDaddy’s latest VPS hosting portfolio, please visit https://in.godaddy.com/hosting/vps-hosting About GoDaddy GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com. © 2020 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

