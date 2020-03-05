Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Cloud to launch second cloud region in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:43 IST
Google Cloud to launch second cloud region in India

Google on Thursday announced its plans to open a Delhi cloud region, expected in 2021. This will be the company's second cloud region in India since it launched one in Mumbai in 2017.

The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally today, it said in a statement. Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to global organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing.

"As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google continues to advance and invest in its cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across India achieve their goals," it said. GCP regions are the cornerstone of Google's cloud infrastructure, and they enable customers to "deliver high performing, secure, low latency, cloud-based services to their users, no matter where they are around the world," it said.

Projected to launch in 2021, the Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. The region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers' mission-critical applications, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE advises against travel abroad over virus concerns

The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad because of concerns over a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning tra...

Rugby-Former Wallaby Faingaa to donate brain for concussion research

Former Australia centre Anthony Faingaa has agreed to donate his brain to medical research on the effects of concussion once he dies, having retired last year on medical advice after suffering multiple concussions during his professional ru...

EuroKids International Recognised as 'Education Company of the Year' at VCCircle Awards 2020

MUMBAI, March 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- EuroKids International, one of Indias leading education company, is recognised as the Education Company of the Year at VCCircle Awards 2020. The award ceremony was held on February 27, 2020 at Trident, Na...

Coronavirus:India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals

India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Making a statement on the situation after cases of coronavirus surfaced,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020