Google Cloud to launch second cloud region in India

Google on Thursday announced its plans to open a Delhi cloud region, expected in 2021. This will be the company's second cloud region in India since it launched one in Mumbai in 2017.

The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally today, it said in a statement. Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to global organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing.

"As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google continues to advance and invest in its cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across India achieve their goals," it said. GCP regions are the cornerstone of Google's cloud infrastructure, and they enable customers to "deliver high performing, secure, low latency, cloud-based services to their users, no matter where they are around the world," it said.

Projected to launch in 2021, the Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. The region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers' mission-critical applications, it said..

