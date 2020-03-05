Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki ties up with HDB Financial Services for car loans

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 12:40 IST
Maruti Suzuki ties up with HDB Financial Services for car loans

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has partnered with HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) to provide car loans to customers. HDBFS is a subsidiary company of HDFC Bank.

The partnership will facilitate loans for both new and used cars. With this, the company now has a retail finance tie-up with 26 banks, 7 NBFCs and 8 regional rural banks, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. "The partnership with HDBFS, will boost convenience by offering attractive loan schemes to customers. There is a huge potential in the Indian automobile industry, and attractive retail financial solutions will help us put the market on a growth trajectory," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

HDBFS has a strong network and, being an NBFC, it overcomes challenges faced in conventional lending, thus giving semi-rural and rural India the access towards credit, he added. "This also helps in increasing penetration of financial inclusion for potential customers," Srivastava said.

MSI has a network of 3,066 new car retail outlets across 1,953 cities and towns. It also has 569 outlets of pre-owned car retail channel True Value in over 280 locations. HDBFS has a network of over 1,425 branches in 1,038 towns and cities.

The partnership is a great step towards expanding availability of finance across the breadth of the country, HDBFS MD and CEO G Ramesh said. It will enable customised offerings across India including deep geographies, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air scraps profit guidance, to cut flights as virus spreads

Norwegian Air has scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance, which predicted a return to profit after three years of losses, and said it will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. ...

China says Xi will visit Japan at the most appropriate time

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Japan at the most appropriate time, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, after Tokyo confirmed that a planned state visit in early April had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Fore...

"I am disappointed," says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursdaysaid he was personally disappointed over a particular thingvis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini MakkalMandramFollowing a meeting with district secretaries ofRajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a...

USCIRF members express concern over CAA; say it could result in 'disenfranchisement' of Muslims

Members of a Congress created a federal body that monitors violation of religious freedom abroad on Wednesday expressed concern over Indias amended citizenship laws, saying it could result in the wide-scale disenfranchisement of Muslims in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020