For International Women's Day, Dr Batra's Provides Free Homeopathic Consultation to all Women on 7th and 8th March

MUMBAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Batra's opens its doors to all women to raise awareness about some of the major ailments affecting the most indispensable members of society. On 7th and 8th March, women can walk in to any Dr Batra's clinic for a free consultation. Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies said, "Women, the backbone of our society, take great pains to ensure the welfare of their families, sometimes at the risk of their own health and wellbeing. This International Women's Day, don't let the backbone of our society continue to ignore their illnesses. Be it Thyroid problems, PCOS, Menopause, Infertility and Migraine; homeopathy has a safe, natural and cost-effective solution for each." For Photos Click the links below : https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/infographic-womens-day.jpg https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/drmukeshbatra.jpg Thyroid Disorders: Nearly one-third of India suffers from a thyroid disorder. Women are eight times more likely to develop a thyroid disorder than men. The thyroid hormone is responsible for coordinating energy, growth and metabolism in one's body. In women, it plays an important role in the reproductive system, particularly if the thyroid is overactive or underactive. This imbalance in hormonal levels can cause abnormal menses, affects the ovulation process, create complications in pregnancy and can also lead to an early onset of menopause.

Healing with Homeopathy A study on the homeopathic medication 'Thyroidinum 3x' in conjunction with conventional medication in the treatment of hypothyroidism concluded that combined therapies of homeopathic medicines Thyroidinum 3x and Levothyroxine had remarkable effects on weight loss and also relieved other symptoms. Thyroidinum hastens to relieve cases of primary hypothyroidism. At Dr Batra's, 96.6% of the approximately 70,000 women patients with thyroid problems have seen positive outcomes from their homeopathic treatment.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): One in 10 women of childbearing age are affected by this ailment and at least half of them go undiagnosed. PCOS is a hormonal disorder, common among women of reproductive age. If a woman is diagnosed with PCOS, her sister has a 40% chance of having it as well. Stress may be both a symptom and a possible cause of PCOS. If PCOS is left untreated, it can cause infertility, obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease and a thickening of the lining of the uterus, which can eventually lead to cancer if one doesn't get their periods regularly. Homeopathy effectively treats PCOS The conventional treatment for PCOS treats its visible and most troublesome symptoms. Homeopathy focuses on this root cause. It works on correcting the hormonal imbalance, regularizing the ovulation process and restoring the menstrual cycle. It also helps treat the associated symptoms of PCOS effectively with no side-effects.

A study presented at the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Traditional & Alternative Medicine proved that out of a given sample size of PCOS patients that remained untreated by conventional medicine, 69% of the cases were successfully treated using homeopathy. At Dr Batra's, approximately 6,360 women patients with PCOS have seen positive outcomes from their homeopathic treatment.

Menopause: According to Better India, there are currently 65 million Indian women over the age of 45. While the average age of menopause in India is around 46 years, it often strikes women much earlier - even as young as 30-35 years. In 2025, it is believed that the number of women going through menopause will be around 73 million. Women going through menopause often experience symptoms like a change in type of skin and hair. Due to low estrogen levels during menopause, the desire for sex often decreases. Urinary tract infections are another common symptom of menopause. Other symptoms include insomnia, vaginal dryness, hot flushes and changes in menstrual cycle.

Homeopathy and Menopause According to a study in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, 90% of women treated for menopausal hot flushes out of 438 patients reported disappearance or lessening of their symptoms. At Dr Batra's, approximately 6,313 women patients undergoing menopause have seen positive outcomes from their homeopathic treatment.

About Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics With over 225 clinics in India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialist, hair specialist and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health and Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

