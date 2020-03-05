Himachal Pradesh economy to grow 5.6 pc in FY20: Eco Survey

Himachal Pradesh is expected to grow at a slower pace of 5.6 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 7.1 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the State Assembly on Thursday. The per capita income of the state increased by Rs 12,147 to Rs 1,95,255 in 2019-20, the survey showed

The state Budget for 2020-21 will be presented on Friday

The survey pegged the economic growth rate for 2019-20 at 5.6 per cent, the lowest in four years. The growth rate for 2018-19 was 7.1 per cent, for 2017-18 was 6.8 per cent and for 2016-17 was 7 per cent. The gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2019-20 is projected at Rs 1,65,472 crore. The GSDP at current prices in 2018-19 was Rs 1,53,845 crore. Earlier, the GSDP at current prices in 2017-18 increased to Rs 1,36,542 crore from Rs 1,25,122 crore in 2016-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.