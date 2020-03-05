Freudenberg Lights up the Spark With 'Technovation' Solutions at Auto Expo Components 2020

At a time of fast-paced changes in the Indian automotive industry, including the impending Euro 6 emissions norm transitions and rising consumer interest in New Mobility solutions, visitors to Auto Expo Components were able to see a wide range of products offering solutions for the future of mobility at the Freudenberg India booth. Freudenberg's innovations support all types of drive — from improved internal combustion engines, to hybrid solutions, pure electric vehicles and those with fuel cells on board. At the show, the Technology Group showcased its sealing, filtration technology, technical textiles, specialty chemicals, surface treatment and galvanization technologies, all of which make mobility and transport safer, more efficient and more comfortable.

"The Auto Components Expo 2020 gave us a unique opportunity to update visitors on our innovative technologies and latest product developments," said Georg Graf, Regional Representative of Freudenberg in India and President of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. "As a leading supplier to the automotive industry with more than 80 years of experience in the market, we have a broad basis."

The biennial event started on 6 February 2020. At the German pavilion, where the Freudenberg booth was located, the fair was kicked off by a visit of Dr. Joerg Polster, Minister, Head of Economic and Global Affairs Department, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. A group of other members of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce accompanied Dr. Polster.

"India and Germany have had over 60 years of successful cooperation in all relevant sectors of our two countries. We have always appreciated the mutual benefit that has accrued to both countries over this period of time by working together in such areas as energy, sustainable and climate-friendly urban development and transport, the environment and the sustainable management of natural resources as well as the protection of biodiversity. As a global technology group, Freudenberg is making a valuable contribution to its customers' long-term success. The company has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years," noted Dr. Joerg Polster. He was very impressed with the advanced technological offerings showcased by the various businesses at the Freudenberg booth.

Innovation is a common thread throughout Freudenberg's successful history since 1849. Today, 50,000 employees work together on international projects and in diverse teams to make sure things remain this way. They often provide answers to the important megatrends of our time, such as those in the area of mobility.

In the future, Freudenberg predicts relevancy for multiple drivetrain types - depending on their intended use. Electric vehicles will come sooner to urban areas, while hybrid and efficient internal combustion engines will remain relevant in rural areas and for vehicles travelling greater distances. The fuel cell can be perfectly tailored for heavy-duty applications — especially buses, trains, trucks and ships.

"We want to remain a competent supplier of high-tech innovation — for all drivetrain types. Thanks to our technological and material expertise, we will remain an important partner for many OEMs," says Graf. "Our job is to advance the technologies we have, find new ideas and move forward with our customers."

Six companies from five different Freudenberg Business Groups displayed their solutions together at the Freudenberg booth.

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies (FNST) in India is headquartered in Delhi and in operation since 2000. The company maintains a leading-edge focus on the core competencies of sealing and elastomeric technologies. Products and technologies that were on display included the gas-lubricated mechanical face seal Levitex® for crankshaft, which can reduce friction by 90 percent and CO 2 emissions by 0.5 to 1 g/km.

The pressure compensation element DIAvent generated a lot of interest at the booth. A combination of nonwovens and an umbrella valve with reversible switching, the DIAvent helps make electric vehicles more reliable and economical.

FNST also showcased a new generation of conductive seals designed to ensure a durable electrical connection between housings and shafts while preventing bearing damage caused by electricity and electromagnetic radiation at the booth.

The gas diffusion layer for fuel cells and the fuel cell stack technologies in combination with the nonwoven generated high interest amongst the visitors.

Corteco is one of the leading suppliers of components for the independent automotive aftermarket. Headquartered in Delhi, as a member of the global Freudenberg Group, the company supplies over 20,000 products in OEM quality. Independent garages trust in Corteco for spare parts and therefore benefit from the original quality made by Freudenberg. Corteco has manufacturing plants and distribution centres in over 15 different countries, but through the Freudenberg Group, reaches customers in 60 countries around the world.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India (FFTI), established in 2008, has made a name for itself in the list of top suppliers of cabin air filters and industrial filters in India.

At the fair, the FFT team showcased its micronAir premium cabin air filters, engine intake air filters, as well as fuel cell filters and humidifiers and Viledon products for paintshops and also filterCair services for complete air quality management service, which includes regular visits at the customers' sites to change, clean and monitor the filter performance. The micronAir particle / PM 2.5 / activated carbon filters can protect against fine dust, pollen, road dust, abraded particles, soot, bacteria, industrial dust and other inhalable ultra-fine particles. The team also showcased new technological innovations in the fuel cell segment, including filters developed for air intake and humidifiers tailored to the fuel cell's unique properties.

The team from Klüber Lubrication & OKS Specialty Lubricants India displayed an interactive interface at the booth, featuring a car connected to a rotoscope. As the rotoscope screen moved across the vehicle, it highlighted touchpoints in the car's x-ray, explaining the use of lubricants at various places in a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine. The screen also contained a detailed product information. The interactive showcase attracted a lot of visitors, making it a highlight at the booth.

Klüber Lubrication also displayed offerings for electric vehicles, launching four new lubricants at the fair, which cater to the electric vehicle market. These lubricants are for specific use in electric parking brake systems, electric brake boosters, lubes for constant velocity joints and actuators for liquid cooling systems. The range of lubricants on display was specifically geared towards E-Mobility, Noise Vibration and Harshness solutions, aftermarket solutions, innovations in bonded coating, ball joints, steering systems, MRO, lubes and seals.

SurTec India displayed chemicals for industrial parts cleaning, metal pre-treatment as well as functional and decorative electroplating. At the fair, SurTec India launched SurTec 881, a Chromium VI-free decorative bright chromium for highest corrosion protection requirements for light white colours. Because it is Chromium VI free, the safety of SurTec 881 supersedes that of other surface coating solutions.

Thank you for visiting at the Freudenberg booth in Delhi. For those who missed it, do take a look at the Freudenberg booth at Auto Expo - Components 2020 by clicking here.

About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group employs some 2,750 associates at 50 locations. Freudenberg in India recorded sales of €304 million or ₹2,401 crore in 2018.

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for around 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, nonwovens, filters, specialty chemicals, medical products and the most modern cleaning products.

Strength of innovation, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 170-year-old company holds strong to its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2018, the Freudenberg Group employed approximately 49,000 people in some 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €9.4 billion or ₹76,235 crore. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com.

Press contact:

Roopa Nagaraju

Corporate Communications

Tel. +91-9538522286

roopa.nagaraju@freudenberg.in

www.freudenberg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099979/Freudenberg_AutoExpo2020.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.