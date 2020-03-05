Left Menu
Development News Edition

FUND MANAGER VIEW-Fund managers change tack as Fed reacts to virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:46 IST
FUND MANAGER VIEW-Fund managers change tack as Fed reacts to virus
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Fund managers are changing their allocations after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors with a half-point rate cut this week to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Some analysts say the Fed's move will unleash a global wave of monetary easing, which will have a big impact on financial markets.

The following is a summary of how fund managers are changing their portfolios and the advice they are giving to their clients:

TOSHINOBU CHIBA, CHIEF FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO

*Buying more U.S. Treasuries with durations from three to seven years and hedging the currency risk in the forwards market *Increasing investment in Chinese government bonds as well as extending durations

*Buying into newly issued U.S. credit funds *Expects one more market sell-off due to coronavirus

*Nissay Asset Management had 13.01 trillion yen ($121.21 billion) in assets under management at the end of March 2019. VINCENT MANUEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PARIS

*Downward revisions to corporate earnings are already priced in due to recent equity sell-off *Market correction is an opportunity to build equity positions

*High-yield bond market vulnerable spreads to widen further *Calling for a shift to equities from fixed income

MICHAEL KELLY, GLOBAL HEAD OF MULTI-ASSET, PINE BRIDGE INVESTMENTS, NEW YORK *Buying back China A-shares

*Reducing stocks exposed to U.S. services sector *Commodities have been terrible due to worries about China demand but could improve in future

*Pendulum shifting to manufacturing *PineBridge had $101 billion under management at the end of 2019

($1 = 107.3300 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket in times of coronavirus: Lot at stake as IPL targets smooth start

Crickets slow geographical expansion is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the cash-rich Indian Premier League IPL which looks set to beat the dreaded novel coronavirus threat and go ahead as scheduled. At a time when the number o...

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh received a cheque for Rs 100.518 crore as the interim dividend from Defence Public Sector Undertaking DPSU Bharat Dynamics Limited BDL here today. Chairman and Managing Director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mi...

Coronavirus scare: Gurgaon all-women marathon postponed

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the all-women marathon scheduled for March 8 has been postponed to an indefinite date. The Haryana government was to organise the marathon on March 8 to mark International Womens Day. Have postp...

IATA warns airline 2020 passenger revenue could fall by up to $113 bln

Airlines will lose 63 billion to 113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association IATA said on Thursday.IATA on Feb. 20 estimated the outbreak w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020