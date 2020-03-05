Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 13 pc on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 13 per cent on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The public offer to raise about Rs 206 crore received bids for 6,45,100 shares against the total issue size of 48,20,508 shares, as per the NSE data.

Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 13 per cent and retail individual investor 26 per cent. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of 57 lakh shares, including anchor portion of 20.65 lakh shares.

Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 295-300 per share. Antony Waste Handling Cell has raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital is managing the IPO..

