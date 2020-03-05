RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank
The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, sources said
The private sector lender has been grappling with mounting bad loans
Earlier in the day, sources said SBI along with some other financial institutions would bail out capital-starved Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead.
