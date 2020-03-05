RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, sources said

The private sector lender has been grappling with mounting bad loans

Earlier in the day, sources said SBI along with some other financial institutions would bail out capital-starved Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

