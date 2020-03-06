Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going Virtual: OCP Announces Rebirth of 2020 OCP Global Summit

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Austin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 04:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 04:40 IST
Going Virtual: OCP Announces Rebirth of 2020 OCP Global Summit

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure, announces today its plans to reschedule the 2020 OCP Global Summit as a virtual event taking place the week of May 11th. The decision comes after the growing global health crisis surrounding COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions. By going virtual, OCP ensures its attendees, exhibitors and sponsors can still reap the benefits of the Summit without potentially putting their health at risk.

The OCP Virtual Global Summit will be a rich, interactive experience that can be accessed from anywhere in the world while incorporating all the key components of the Global Summit, including keynote sessions, executive tracks, an Expo Hall with Expo Hall talks, Engineering Workshops, the OCP Experience Center and the OCP Future Technologies Symposium. This format will allow us to reach a larger audience, with increased functionality for Q&A, panel discussions, live chat and one-on-one connections with key constituencies that you expect from the Summit.

"Our decision to reschedule the Global Summit as a virtual event was not one made lightly," comments Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer at the Open Compute Project Foundation. "Ultimately, we decided it is the best decision for our community, and will allow all of the important networking and education that would have occurred onsite, in a much more convenient and safer environment. We are excited that we will be able to capitalize on the hard work our Members and Community leaders put into this event and continue to carry forward our mission."

OCP will allow sponsors to apply their commitments to this event, with no additional costs, and the organization will bear the incremental expenses for creating this event.

Please visit www.opencompute.org for updates on the OCP Virtual Global Summit, taking place the week of May 11th.

About Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)
The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. www.opencompute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018821/OCP_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Australia orders first school closure after pupil contracts coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus, as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak in the country.Australia has recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly ...

Fed's Kaplan: New infections key factor for rate decision

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he will be looking closely at how far and fast the new coronavirus spreads in the United States as he weighs a decision on interest rates at the U.S. central banks policy meeti...

Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail

New York, Mar 6 AFP Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was taken to New Yorks notorious Rikers Island jail on Thursday, ten days after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. The 67-year-old Pulp Fiction producer had been in...

Italian grandparents step in after schools close

Rome, Mar 6 AP Italian grandparents are ignoring a government plea to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and are instead stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after schools were closed nationwide. With 148 virus deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020