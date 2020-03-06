Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 07:37 IST
FACTBOX-Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning. LONGEST-SERVING WALL STREET CEO

Jamie Dimon is CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, with operations spanning the globe and a leading market share in many of its businesses. He is the longest-serving CEO of a big U.S. bank. Several banking executives have gone on to run other major financial institutions after serving under Dimon. THE CRISIS CEO

Dimon played a pivotal role during the financial crisis of 2008, becoming a key figure on Wall Street as the government bailed out banks and forced mergers. He bought Bear Stearns in a weekend rescue, initially striking a deal to buy the storied Wall Street firm for just $2 per share. JPMorgan emerged as one of the lenders of last resort during the later stages of the crisis, and used its strength to cement its position as a global banking behemoth. BEYOND BANKING

Dimon, a Queens, New York native, was often speculated as a candidate to make a run for the White House ahead of the presidential election in 2016. Former President Bill Clinton once said of Dimon: "If he decides to get out of banking, I think he would be really good in politics.” SHOOTS FROM THE HIP

"He's somebody who is direct," former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who became an adviser to JPMorgan, said in 2011. Speaking at a conference in September 2018 to promote a JPMorgan initiative, Dimon said about hypothetically campaigning against President Donald Trump, "I think I could beat Trump ... because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is." Dimon added: "And, by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money ... It wasn't a gift from Daddy."

Dimon backtracked in a statement immediately after the event. "I should not have said it. I’m not running for president," he said, adding that outburst proved that he would not make a good politician. CANCER SURVIVOR

In July 2014, Dimon was diagnosed with throat cancer. He curtailed travel and made fewer public appearances during treatments. (Additional reporting by David Henry; Editing by Edward Tobin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S. Korea protests

Japans government defended new, tighter travel restrictions on visitors from China and South Korea, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as Seoul protested the measures as excessive. The decisio...

UN chief urges countries to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation

Countries meeting in New York next month to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation are being urged by the UN Secretary-General to use the opportunity to strengthen global peace and security. Antnio Guterres made the request in a state...

Mexican firm takes millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude in oil-for-food swap

Venezuela has swapped millions of barrels of crude for supplies of corn and water trucks under an oil-for-food deal struck with a Mexican firm, in an effort to secure imports amid tightening U.S. sanctions, according to the company and expo...

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020