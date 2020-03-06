CELPIP and CAEL English language tests expand in India

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Testing Enterprises expands the availability of the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program – General (CELPIP-General) and the Canadian Academic English Language Test – Computer Edition (CAEL CE) to more locations in India. Paragon partnered with MeritTrac Services to open Paragon Test Centres in several locations across India.

Dr. Donald Wehrung, CEO and President at Paragon, said, "We are very pleased to partner with MeritTrac to expand the availability of the CELPIP-General and CAEL CE Tests in India. Previously, we had one location in Chandigarh, but have had a lot of demand from test takers in India requesting additional locations. We are excited that test takers will now have greater access to our high-quality tests to prove their English language proficiency for immigration to Canada or study in Canada." Shawn Lepper, National Director of Business Development at MeritTrac stated, "We are delighted to deliver the CELPIP-General and CAEL CE Tests, and we are confident that they will be successful. Test takers at our test centre will experience a professional computerized testing environment." The first location with MeritTrac is now open in New Delhi with several test sittings for the CELPIP-General Test being administered every month. CAEL CE is currently available in Chandigarh along with our CELPIP-General Test, but MeritTrac will soon be delivering CAEL CE as well. Throughout 2020, MeritTrac will deliver the tests at several more locations throughout India. Since Paragon's founding in 2009, the company has rapidly expanded and now includes over 70 test centres across Canada. More recently, Paragon has extended its network of test centres internationally to keys areas in India, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. In addition, CAEL CE is available in mainland China. The company plans to continue expanding internationally to areas of high demand.

About CELPIP-General CELPIP-General is Canada's leading English language proficiency test for immigration purposes. It is designated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use by individuals who are applying for permanent resident status in Canada and Canadian citizenship. Learn more about CELPIP at celpip.ca. About CAEL CE CAEL CE is Canada's leading academic English language proficiency test. The test is currently accepted by more than 180 Canadian universities and colleges for admission to their academic programs. Learn more about CAEL CE at cael.ca.

