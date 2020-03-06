Agnificent Platform Technologies set for big leap, to launch Khel Now in Thailand

New Delhi (India), 6th March: Agnificent Platform Technologies (APT), the promoters of Khel Now - India’s number one destination for all things football, today announced its expansion into Thailand. As part of the foray, APT has already opened its office in Bangkok and hired a team of professionals to run Khel Now Thailand. Starting with football, as it has done in India, Khel Now Thailand will gradually expand into other locally popular sports such as track and field, golf, kick-boxing, cricket and so on. With an emphasis on delivering to the Thai people their favourite sports, in their native language, Khel Now Thailand will seek to develop and leverage a hyper-local presence to create a sporting ethos within local and regional communities. Working within the broad spheres of sports media, marketplace and fan-engagement, the platform in its various forms will provide a further impetus to the growth of a sporting culture in the country, from the grassroots up. As Khel Now makes its first foray into the ASEAN region, the platform will lean extensively on its India success story, at the same time relying on comprehensive market research and feedback from various stakeholders, to deliver a product that is distinctly Thai in feel and flavor. Speaking on Khel Now’s expansion into Thailand Ashish Negi, Product Head, Khel Now said, “Following the remarkable success of Khel Now India, we are incredibly excited about our move into Thailand. It has repeatedly been said that this is set to be Asia’s century and we believe this will be true in no arena more so than sports. India and ASEAN together make up nearly 30% of the world’s population and will play a key role in shaping its future.” “The sports and news media industry in Thailand is expanding rapidly, but it also remains a space that is yet to realize its full potential. We are looking at Thailand as a gateway to the wider ASEAN region. We see immense potential in the country. We are ready for the challenges that it may present as a market, but are more looking forward to the many opportunities”, added Ashish. Thailand ranks 7th in the all-time tally for gold medals won at the Asian Games and has hosted the continent’s greatest sporting showcase on no less than four occasions, last in 1998. Central to this burgeoning sports culture is the global game of football. Indeed, Thai football and the country’s national team, the War Elephants is a way of life for the Thai people and Khel Now Thailand’s endeavour will be to create and deliver world-class content to the sports lovers of the country. Launched in July 2016, Khel Now as a platform has worked to assist in the development and growth of football and other emerging sports by connecting the various stakeholders at a one-stop destination. In the past 4+ years, Khel Now has grown exponentially to become India’s destination of choice for all things to do with the Beautiful Game. The platform has also recently added Olympic sports and kabaddi in its repertoire in its endeavour to grow beyond football. Khel Now’s in-house team generates vernacular, localized content which includes articles,videos, pictures, social media posts in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and so on. The platform also boasts the biggest social footprint (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter) for sports across the Indian sub-continent. In a short span of time, Khel Now has worked closely with the top leagues and organizations in the sport such as FIFA, AIFF, Indian Super League, ISL and I-League, xcBundesliga, LaLiga, Premier League and so on. Ends Khel Now Thailand Social Media Handles:https://www.facebook.com/pg/KhelNowThailand https://www.Twitter.com/KhelNowThailand https://www.Instragram.com/KhelNowThailand PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.