Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFT Ranked Among Top 15 Best B-Schools for 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:09 IST
IIFT Ranked Among Top 15 Best B-Schools for 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been ranked among the top 15 best B-schools in five major national rankings for 2020. The Outlook ICARE B-School survey placed IIFT in the 15th position with an impressive score on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio, Employability, Inclusiveness, and Diversity. In the Business Chronicle B-School survey 2020, IIFT has been rated ‘A+++’ Grade in Delhi-NCR Region overall and 6th Best B-School in the country, securing best score in Social Responsibility, International Collaboration and Industry Interactions. Career360 B-School Survey ranking of 2020 also rated IIFT among ‘Top 15’ elite B-Schools in the country with a rating of ‘AAAA+’ while in two of the perception surveys conducted by MBA Universe and InsideIIM Business School rankings, IIFT has been ranked 11th and 10th respectively.

Acknowledging the rankings, Prof. Manoj Pant, Director IIFT said, “IIFT has always approached management education as a journey of transformation. From day one, the Institute has meticulously designed programs and processes which have helped us to be acknowledged around the globe. Such achievements give us the confidence and motivation to aim higher.” IIFT recently completed its campus placements for final year students with its largest batch and a record number of recruiters visiting the campus. About IIFT – Indian Institute of Foreign Trade The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was set up in 1963 by the Government of India as an autonomous organization to help professionalize the country’s foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources, analysing and disseminating data and conducting research. The Institute visualizes its future role as a catalyst for new ideas, concepts, and skills for the internationalization of the Indian economy. The primary provider of training and research-based consultancy in the areas of international business, both for the corporate sector, Government and the student’s community. An institution with proven capability to continuously upgrade its knowledge base with a view to servicing the requirements of the Government, trade, and industry through both sponsored and non-sponsored research and consultancy assignments. The Institute's portfolio of long-term programmes is diverse, catering to the requirements of aspiring International Business executives and mid-career professionals alike.

Image: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself

On International Womens Day, where the theme is EachForEqual one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equa...

Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and...

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on ...

Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem the Next Growth Engine After Tourism - CREDAI-ANAROCK Report

Kerala currently has over 2,200 operational start-ups - 36 in Kochi alone USD 44 mn funding spread across 13 deals pumped into the state in first 9 months of 2019 - up by 18 over 2018 Lower operation costs, skilled manpower, modern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020