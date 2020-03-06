IIFT Ranked Among Top 15 Best B-Schools for 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been ranked among the top 15 best B-schools in five major national rankings for 2020. The Outlook ICARE B-School survey placed IIFT in the 15th position with an impressive score on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio, Employability, Inclusiveness, and Diversity. In the Business Chronicle B-School survey 2020, IIFT has been rated ‘A+++’ Grade in Delhi-NCR Region overall and 6th Best B-School in the country, securing best score in Social Responsibility, International Collaboration and Industry Interactions. Career360 B-School Survey ranking of 2020 also rated IIFT among ‘Top 15’ elite B-Schools in the country with a rating of ‘AAAA+’ while in two of the perception surveys conducted by MBA Universe and InsideIIM Business School rankings, IIFT has been ranked 11th and 10th respectively.

Acknowledging the rankings, Prof. Manoj Pant, Director IIFT said, “IIFT has always approached management education as a journey of transformation. From day one, the Institute has meticulously designed programs and processes which have helped us to be acknowledged around the globe. Such achievements give us the confidence and motivation to aim higher.” IIFT recently completed its campus placements for final year students with its largest batch and a record number of recruiters visiting the campus. About IIFT – Indian Institute of Foreign Trade The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was set up in 1963 by the Government of India as an autonomous organization to help professionalize the country’s foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources, analysing and disseminating data and conducting research. The Institute visualizes its future role as a catalyst for new ideas, concepts, and skills for the internationalization of the Indian economy. The primary provider of training and research-based consultancy in the areas of international business, both for the corporate sector, Government and the student’s community. An institution with proven capability to continuously upgrade its knowledge base with a view to servicing the requirements of the Government, trade, and industry through both sponsored and non-sponsored research and consultancy assignments. The Institute's portfolio of long-term programmes is diverse, catering to the requirements of aspiring International Business executives and mid-career professionals alike.

Image: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

