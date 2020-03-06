Sula Vineyards adds Australia to its export portfolio

Sula Vineyards, a leading Indian wine producer, announced on Friday its expansion to Australia. The company said it has presence in more than 30 countries and last year added China to its export list.

Sula Vineyards has picked Kismet Trading as its distribution partners in Adelaide to begin with and then "progress" to Melbourne and Sydney. Kismet Trading specialises in sourcing, marketing and distributing "unique beverage options", a Sula Vineyards statement said.

In order to sell Sula Wines and create brand awareness with retail shops, Kismet Trading will target the Australian market at approximately 800 venues where its wines would be listed in menus as an international wine, it said..

