fbb's Latest Campaign 'BuraNaKhelo' this Holi for Women's Safety

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide demanding nothing but just - Equality and the right to LIVE Freely. fbb is voicing a strong point of view on the Occasion of Holi to stand-up against the bad-touch many women experience during this festival. fbb – India’s fashion hub deep dives into both these occasions and creates a campaign to promote an enjoyable and safe Holi for the women in our country. Voicing out every women’s opinion fbb has created a film featuring Mithila Palkar narrating the inner feeling of all women. The campaign urges men and women join hands with Mithila and create awareness to ensure that women are respected and made them feel safe in any circumstances. fbb is also giving out stickers at the stores to all its customers to help create more awareness about this initiative. Holi aa rahi hai Ismein rang hongey. Gulaal hoga. Hansi hogi. Mazaak hoga.

Doston ke saath, music aur mastika mahaul hoga. Par saathhi hogi thodi zor-zabardasti.

Thodi chhed-chhaad. Thodi manmaani. Hai na? Par bura na mano, Holi hai.

Because that's the reality for many women across India Rangon ke bahaane kareeb aana, Bina poochhey idhar-udhar haath lagaana, Aur hum mana karein to unkakehna, "Bura namano, Holi hai". Speaking about the campaign Prachi Mohapatra, CMO – fbb says, “Freedom of speech is one of the most powerful medium. Thanks to social media today women are voicing out their stories of their march towards equality. Bura Na Khelo is a campaign that speaks for millions of women out there who have been treated in a wrong way some day or the other. This women’s day as we celebrate all our achievements let’s continue to support and encourage our race.” #BuraNaKhelo campaign will be amplified on digital media platforms of fbb with popular social media influencers like Sayaani Gupta, Manav Chhabra, Awez Darbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and 20 plus personalities. fbb will brand their stores with visual merchandise promoting the message of #BuraNaKhelo. Not only this, fbb will be handing over #BuraNaKhelo stickers to all the customers in support of safe Holi for women. Link to film: www.facebook.com/fbbonline/videos/498199404447044/ About fbb fbb has been the face of affordable fashion destinations in India since 2008. With its stance of being India’s Fashion Hub, it believes in aspirational value fashion. From business meeting to casual resort wear, from versatile ethnics to comfortable home wear, fbb creates exclusive merchandise for its audience under its own private labels. With a wide variety to choose from, fbb has something in store for everyone. fbb targets a youthful audience in India that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends. The brand has 350 plus stores spreads across all the metro cities, mini metros and also penetrates well in tier-II cities. Image 1: Bura Nah Khelo Holi Hai Video: #BuraNaKhelo PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.