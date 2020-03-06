India PR distribution, the first online pr portal to amplify online, print & electronic visibility

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:03 IST
We are pleased to announce a celebration of our innovative idea towards creating a broader network in the market. The unique appeal of Indian PR Distribution was formed to provide comprehensive coverage in the field of Press Release Distribution. The objective is to target the growing commodity of the Indian economy and their urgent need for communication in the significant transformation of the press and business community. Indian PR Distribution, is the first distribution platform to spread various press releases within English, Hindi, regional newspapers, news channels, industry magazines, and various other major media outlets. Nitin Jain, Founder, India PR Distribution, is an MBA-Marketing with more than 15 years of experience in public relations and digital marketing. He has worked on numerous projects from India and abroad, starting from end-to-end corporate communication strategy implementation, to digital marketing services.

OUR SERVICES

To fulfill the high expectations of various on growing clients IPD provides an elaborate pre-release submission for the respected event. Moreover, our distribution trust encourages aspiring writers and accepts the submissions for press releases where it can be distributed among major media outlets. The founder further elaborates, "We are a relatively young PR agency, but we have witnessed impressive growth due to our economical and flexible PR packages. Most of our end users are coming from Word to mouth, referrals, and queries from our website. We have a few regular clients as well who are using us for white-board PR services." The objective of Indian PR Distribution is to arrange a medium so that the Indian and global companies can share the news of their respected companies formally. We focus on the quality of submission and distribution so the clients can experience the best service under their budget.

HOW IT WORKS

Keeping up with the new trend is the utmost necessity of every business management. The urban approach of just printing an advertisement in the most indulge segment of the newspaper does no benefit in the new era where networking plays a bigger role. Our team at IPD customizes plans according to the companies' requirements and their willingness to succeed in the diverse world of marketing. We provide a wider segment of covering newspapers, magazines, wires, portals, and bloggers to spread the word creatively. Not only do we encourage the growing methods of networking but our attention remains on the traditional approaches too, which enables a wider and comprehensive path for companies.

Our work ethics Indian Press Distribution proudly showcases their collaborations with some successful business start-ups. Their immense talent and hard work have made them popular among various enterprises and e-commerce websites. Today, they are one of the most preferred PR services for Indian start-ups for funding the press release distribution. Our list of satisfied clients contains the name of successful authors, where we helped them spread the word of their book launch by press release. "The past year has been exciting. We are continually expanding our network and reach so that we can provide the best-possible press release coverage to our clients. We are in discussion with some leading media houses for partnerships. We are also looking at offers for seed funding of our venture" avows Nitin.

The reason for the humongous growth of our clients is the rare quality of keeping transparency and provides a diverse segment of plans to choose from at an economical rate. We reach out to cover the entire media channels to spread the news of every important event.

OUR BRILLIANT TEAM

We believe in creating a warm and growing environment for the employees, our technique of building a valuable relationship with every employee encourages them to work hard towards a single goal which is client satisfaction. Appreciation from the clients motivates the team to enhance their caliber and certain feedbacks are provides time to time for the increment of better work. We organize staff meetings from time to time to keep things on track and hear the opinions of each one of them. Our young and talented staffs are supportive of each other and never let IPD face any inconvenience.

Nitin wraps adding, "India PR Distribution is proud to be among the top 25 PR agencies in India. The team hopes to continue helping companies and individuals in getting press coverage without spending a fortune."

