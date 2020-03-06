Tata Steel, JSW raise steel price by Rs 500-800 a tonne
Indian steel majors have raised the price of steel between Rs 500 and Rs 800 a tonne in the wake of higher input costs and shortage in the international markets as coronavirus have hit China's steel production. "Tata Steel has raised the price by Rs 500-750 a tonne, a senior Tata Steel official told PTI.
"We have raised the price of steel between Rs 500-800 per tonne from March 1," a senior JSW Steel official said. "Coal price has moved up by USD 13 per tonne and iron-ore price has also moved up and remains firm. While, due to Coronavirus outbreak in China, production in the dragon country is predicted to be lower," the official said.
The fall in exports from China has opened up Indias export opportunity, especially to some of the South-East Asian countries..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Indian
- Tata Steel
- JSW Steel
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-China reports drop in coronavirus cases; scientists warn virus may spread easily
Coronavirus death toll in China's Hubei province exceeds 2,000
UPDATE 3-China's Hubei reports 349 new coronavirus cases, lowest since Jan 25
FOREX-Safe-haven yen takes a hit as hopes for China stimulus grow
GLOBAL MARKETS-Slowing virus, China stimulus hopes support stocks, yen nurses losses