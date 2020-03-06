Railways conducts 10-day gender equality campaign for upcoming women's day

The Railways is conducting a ten-day-long 'Each for Equal' campaign from March 1 to 10 across the Zonal Railways in view of the upcoming International Women's Day, the national transporter said in a statement. International Women's Day will be celebrated across the world on Sunday. "The theme of the Campaign is #EachforEqual signifying that collectively each one of us can help create a gender-equal world and Railway is also focussing on #SheInspiresUs highlighting the inspiring stories of women achievers.

"In this campaign, Indian Railways is highlighting the steps taken to provide exclusive facilities to women passengers, to empower women employees and enhance the role of women employees working in Indian Railways," the statement said. In view of this campaign, Zonal Railways are conducting a host of programs like a march/run on International Women's Day, talks/lectures by distinguished women speakers, a nukkad Natak, videos about women empowerment to be screened on TVs provided at platforms, AC lounges, waiting rooms and in running trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.