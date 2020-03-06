Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways conducts 10-day gender equality campaign for upcoming women's day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:37 IST
Railways conducts 10-day gender equality campaign for upcoming women's day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Railways is conducting a ten-day-long 'Each for Equal' campaign from March 1 to 10 across the Zonal Railways in view of the upcoming International Women's Day, the national transporter said in a statement. International Women's Day will be celebrated across the world on Sunday. "The theme of the Campaign is #EachforEqual signifying that collectively each one of us can help create a gender-equal world and Railway is also focussing on #SheInspiresUs highlighting the inspiring stories of women achievers.

"In this campaign, Indian Railways is highlighting the steps taken to provide exclusive facilities to women passengers, to empower women employees and enhance the role of women employees working in Indian Railways," the statement said. In view of this campaign, Zonal Railways are conducting a host of programs like a march/run on International Women's Day, talks/lectures by distinguished women speakers, a nukkad Natak, videos about women empowerment to be screened on TVs provided at platforms, AC lounges, waiting rooms and in running trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Setien admits his assistant wrong to slam Barca players

Quique Setien admitted on Friday his assistant Eder Sarabia was wrong in the way he lambasted Barcelonas players with a series of foul-mouthed rants during last weekends Clasico. Spanish television programme Vamos showed Sarabia making a nu...

Liberia suspends fuel importers' licences over gasoline shortages

Liberia suspended the licences of all fuel importers, including Frances Total, on Friday to conduct performance reviews after some of the companies overdrew from reserves in state-run facilities, leading to gasoline shortages.Officials say ...

CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, says Swamy

The Citizenship Amendment Act CCA would not affect any Indian citizen and the campaign against it was part of a conspiracy to defame the country, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Friday. Some countries wanted to defame India and ...

SC stays Karnataka HC order granting bail to 21 people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 21 PFI members accused of indulging in violence at Mangaluru on December 19 during anti-CAA protests. The High Court had, on February 17, granted bail to the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020