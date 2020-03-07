coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Maharashtra. Apart from the world famous caves, the largest city in Marathwada region of the state has many historical monuments that attract domestic as well as international tourists.

During March, which is the fag-end of tourist season, several travellers, mainly from Buddhist nations, visit the Ajanta and Ellora caves located in Aurangabad district. "However, this year, several tour groups from China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, which they had scheduled months before," said Jaswant Singh, president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, an umbrella body of tour operators.

He said many travellers from Europe have also cancelled their scheduled visit to the two World Heritage sites as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In terms of numbers, 700 out of the total 1500 bookings done by foreign tourists have been cancelled so far due to coronavirus scare, he said, adding that the number is counting.

"Some of the tourists cancelled their bookings as their visas are not valid anymore," Singh said. However, worst is yet to come it seems.

According to Singh, tourism in Aurangabad is likely to be impacted in the next season as well, as not a single booking has been made so far for the next season (November 2020 to March 2021). Sandeep Gaikwad, a veteran guide affiliated tothe Ministry of Tourism, said, "In March, every tour guide would have at least seven to eight assignments to take groups of foreign tourists around Ajanta and Ellora caves. However, this time, many of us are sitting at home".

The peak tourist season is coming to an end and the industry is facing huge losses due to the sudden slump, he said, adding that the trend is likely to continue in the next peak period as well. So far, 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry..

