Left Menu
Development News Edition

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:27 IST
coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Maharashtra. Apart from the world famous caves, the largest city in Marathwada region of the state has many historical monuments that attract domestic as well as international tourists.

During March, which is the fag-end of tourist season, several travellers, mainly from Buddhist nations, visit the Ajanta and Ellora caves located in Aurangabad district. "However, this year, several tour groups from China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, which they had scheduled months before," said Jaswant Singh, president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, an umbrella body of tour operators.

He said many travellers from Europe have also cancelled their scheduled visit to the two World Heritage sites as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In terms of numbers, 700 out of the total 1500 bookings done by foreign tourists have been cancelled so far due to coronavirus scare, he said, adding that the number is counting.

"Some of the tourists cancelled their bookings as their visas are not valid anymore," Singh said. However, worst is yet to come it seems.

According to Singh, tourism in Aurangabad is likely to be impacted in the next season as well, as not a single booking has been made so far for the next season (November 2020 to March 2021). Sandeep Gaikwad, a veteran guide affiliated tothe Ministry of Tourism, said, "In March, every tour guide would have at least seven to eight assignments to take groups of foreign tourists around Ajanta and Ellora caves. However, this time, many of us are sitting at home".

The peak tourist season is coming to an end and the industry is facing huge losses due to the sudden slump, he said, adding that the trend is likely to continue in the next peak period as well. So far, 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Visible women': Feminist mappers bridge data gap in urban design

When Miriam Gonzalez started contributing data to the worlds biggest crowdsourced map from her Mexico City home five years ago, she found herself part of a rare and odd group of volunteers.As she got to know some of the other contributors t...

Student found hanging in UP hostel, suicide note indicates he was depressed after board exam

A 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was found hanging in the bathroom of his hostel in Gyanpur here, police said on Saturday, suspecting he committed suicide due to the fear of failing class 12 board examination. The inciden...

Yes Bank customers scramble for cash withdrawal at branches, most ATMs run dry

Panicked Yes Bank customers were seen queuing up at the banks ATMs at various locations, but to no avail as as most cash-dispensing machines ran dry, after the Reserve Bank placed the crisis-hit lender under a moratorium. However, many a cu...

Coronavirus outbreak has made global scenario more complex: Rajnath

The novel coronavirus outbreak has made the international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, emphasising the country should be prepared to tackle challenges that might not allow adequate reaction time. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020