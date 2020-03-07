Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank crisis 'worst example of crony capitalism': CPI(M)

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:15 IST
Yes Bank crisis 'worst example of crony capitalism': CPI(M)
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M) termed the Yes Bank crisis the "worst example of crony capitalism" and said it raised disturbing questions about the "failure" of the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in time. The RBI on Thursday placed the capital-starved Yes Bank under a moratorium, capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseded its board.

In a statement, the Left party said the record shows that the loan account of the bank increased spectacularly from Rs 55,633 crore in March 2014 to Rs 2,41,999 crore in March 2019. "The bank was saddled with huge loans given to corporates favored by the ruling regime. Some of these corporate debtors like Anil Ambani were backed to the hilt by the (Narendra) Modi government, despite their well-recorded precarious financial health.

"The collapse of Yes Bank has raised many disturbing questions about the functioning of private banks and the failure of the regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, to intervene in time. The Yes Bank episode is the worst example of crony capitalism," it said. The party also alleged that even though the shenanigans indulged in by the promoter and the board of the bank were known for quite some time, the RBI did not act in time thereby jeopardizing the interests of the depositors.

"The destructive influence of the current regimen based on corporate cronyism on the Indian economy can no longer remain concealed. "Now that the State Bank of India is being asked to buy a stake of 49 percent in the bank, it is imperative that the bank becomes a state-owned enterprise. It cannot become a case of privatization of profits and nationalization of losses. Safeguarding the interests of the depositors must be paramount. The RBI should immediately annul the limit of withdrawals set at Rs. 50,000," the CPI(M) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Of creativity, breaking glass ceilings and feminism!

More and more women are becoming financially independent and exercising their choices freely in both personal and professional lives, enabling them to redefine the textbook meaning of feminism and strengthen the bond of sisterhood, say some...

Thai judge who alleged interference dies in 2nd suicide bid

Police in Thailand says a judge who shot himself last year to publicize alleged interference in his work has died after what was apparently a second suicide attempt. Police Maj. Sathitchai Nitayawan in the northern province of Chiang Mai sa...

FEATURE-'Visible women': Feminist mappers bridge data gap in urban design

When Miriam Gonzalez started contributing data to the worlds biggest crowdsourced map from her Mexico City home five years ago, she found herself part of a rare and odd group of volunteers.As she got to know some of the other contributors t...

Student found hanging in UP hostel, suicide note indicates he was depressed after board exam

A 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was found hanging in the bathroom of his hostel in Gyanpur here, police said on Saturday, suspecting he committed suicide due to the fear of failing class 12 board examination. The inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020