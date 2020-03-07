Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tech firm to sell gay dating app Grindr for USD 608 million

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:40 IST
China tech firm to sell gay dating app Grindr for USD 608 million

One of China's biggest mobile gaming company is selling popular gay dating app Grindr for USD 608 million after pressure from US authorities concerned over the potential misuse of user data. National security officials in Washington fear the platform -- which bills itself as the world's largest social networking space for LGBT people -- could be used by the Chinese government to blackmail Americans with government security clearances, according to media reports last year.

Beijing Kunlun Tech took a majority stake in the app in 2016 and bought the remaining equity two years later for a combined USD 245 million, but was reportedly ordered to relinquish the platform by US officials last year. It will sell a 98.59 per cent stake in Grindr to San Vicente Acquisition, a holding company based in the US state of Delaware, according to a company filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Friday.

The deal is awaiting approval from a US committee authorised to review transactions involving foreign investments, the filing said. Grindr has faced other accusations of improperly managing the data under Beijing Kunlun's ownership.

The platform violated European Union privacy regulations by sharing the GPS data, age and gender of its users with third-party companies to help target advertisements, according to a report by a Norwegian consumer rights group..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Take Jauhar University under govt control, proposes Rampur administration

The district administration on Saturday proposed to bring the Jauhar University under the control of Uttar Pradesh government. The university which was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and whose chancellor is S...

Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven -NHK

A former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.The passenger, a non-Japanese male, died on ...

Health News roundup: Philippines to declare health emergency; South Korea's coronavirus cases climbs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people...

All Women Crew operates train between Secunderabad-Vikarabad

Hyderabad, Mar 7 PTIAs part of a Railways campaign, an all women crew operated a passenger train from Secunderabad here to Vikarabad, a distance of around 75 km, on the eve of International Womens Day. To specify the importance of women emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020