Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technology in sunrise sectors key to 9-10 pc growth: Kant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:00 IST
Technology in sunrise sectors key to 9-10 pc growth: Kant
Kant was delivering the 41st Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture here. Image Credit: Wikipedia

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that technology in sunrise sectors will have to be the key for the country to achieve 9-10 percent growth. Kant was delivering the 41st Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture here.

"My belief is, unless and until we don't use technology to leapfrog into the next generation, it will be we grow as usual, at 4-5 percent. "But if you want a quantum jump of 9-10 percent, technology in sunrise areas of growth has to be the key," he said.

"And therefore, we must use machine learning, we must use artificial intelligence to make this massive growth process," Kant said. Electric mobility will be the newer area of growth, especially with the cost of battery falling radically, he said.

Data storage has also created huge possibilities for innovators, he said. "What India has done is create a vast amount of data in the public domain, on the back of which it has allowed the private sector to innovate. What we need to do is use this public highway for a lot of private sector innovation," he said.

"No other country in the world has the size and scale of India as far as data is concerned. Nowhere in the world, we have public data of this size and scale to find solutions to the challenges of India," he said. Underscoring the importance of design, Kant said it accounts for 70 percent of a product's value.

"In today's world, more than manufacturing, it is the design which is important. Therefore, design in India must become our key principle... And that is where the real value lies," he said. Indian companies, innovators, researchers, and academicians should come forward and register their patents, Kant said.

"India's patent registration has been absolutely dismal. And therefore, the key really is about building intellectual knowledge, doing research, about registering. Therefore, it is a big onus on all of us," he said.

India has seen a large number of start-ups emerging in recent times, he said. "And start-ups are not merely disrupting systems, but many are finding solutions to problems in India, he said.

He also called for gender parity in the country's workforce and reforms in the agricultural sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Govt gives Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to girl who lost family in Srinagar fire

Authorities in Srinagar on Saturday sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 15 lakh for the girl who lost her family members in a fire incident here. Javaid Ahmad Hakak, his wife Sobia and their five-year-old daughter Hafsa were charred to death ...

Chennaiyin survive FC Goa onslaught to reach ISL final

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC booked their place in the final of the Indian Super League despite a 2-4 loss to a spirited FC Goa in the second leg of their semifinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Chennaiyin went throu...

Telangana govt would not let COVID-19 spread in state: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the coronavirus infection does not spread in the state. The virus has actually not spread in the state and not a...

Technology in sunrise sectors key to 9-10 pc growth: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that technology in sunrise sectors will have to be the key for the country to achieve 9-10 percent growth. Kant was delivering the 41st Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture here.My belief is, unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020