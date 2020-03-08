NCL expects to achieve production, dipatch targets

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is on track to meet its production and dispatch target of 106.25 million tonne each in the current fiscal, an official said on Sunday. In the first shift of Saturday, the company has hit 100-million-tonne mark for coal production and dispatch each for the current fiscal, NCL spokesperson said.

"Going by the production and dispatch figures, it is expected that the company will achieve targets on or before time," the official said. This comes at a time when Coal India is not expected to meet its 660 million tonne production target for 2019-20 fiscal.

NCL has become the third company of the country and subsidiary of the coal behemoth to produce 100 million tonne of the dry fuel this fiscal. The Coal India arm operates through its 10 highly mechanised mines with more than 1200 heavy earth moving machines and adequate infrastructure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

