Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia stocks plunge on virus fears, oil prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 09:45 IST
Asia stocks plunge on virus fears, oil prices

Stock markets plunged around Asia on Monday, as panic selling set in with traders fretting over the economic impact of the new coronavirus and digesting a free-fall in the oil price. By mid-morning, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index had dropped 5.10 per cent or 1,058.06 points to 19,691.69, while the broader Topix index was off 5.01 per cent or 73.69 points to 1,397.77.

Other markets in the region were also suffering with Hong Kong stocks down 3.8 percent at the open, Australia off more than five percent and equities in New Zealand and South Korea both down by just under three percent. In China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.56 per cent while the benchmark Philippine stock exchange index opened down nearly four per cent.

Driving the declines was a ferocious sell-off in the oil markets sparked by top exporter Saudi Arabia slashing prices -- in some cases to unprecedented levels -- after a bust-up with Russia over oil production. The two main oil contracts were both down about 20 per cent in morning Asian trade, with West Texas Intermediate sliding to around USD 32 a barrel and Brent crude to USD 36 a barrel.

The foreign exchange markets were also extremely volatile, with traders snapping up the yen -- seen as a hedge against global instability -- and selling off the dollar amid uncertainty over coronavirus in the United States. Marito Ueda, senior trader at FX Prime, told AFP: "Fears over the virus's impact on the global economy and a plummet in US yields had investors seeking the safe-haven yen." "It is essentially flight from the dollar," he added. A stronger yen tends to push down Japanese stocks, and exporters from the world's third-top economy were especially hard-hit, with Nissan and Sony down more than five percent and Toyota down 3.60 per cent.

Banks also plunged, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial trading down nearly four percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial off by almost five percent. Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCo, said the markets were suffering from a perfect storm of factors.

"The yen surged... at the market open this week as investors dove into safe havens on accelerating COVID-19 cases in Europe, and as Saudi Arabia triggers a price war for oil, adding another level of unwanted panic to a market already thick with fear," he said. The dollar fetched 104.15 yen in early Tokyo time, after dipping to around 103.83 yen in Sydney time, the lowest level since November 2016. That compares with 105.40 yen in New York late Friday.

Markets were not helped by data showing that the Japanese economy had declined more than initially thought -- even before the outbreak of the coronavirus. The country's gross domestic product during the October-December quarter was revised down to a contraction of 1.8 per cent, compared to an earlier estimate of 1.6 per cent.

"Unfortunately, any recovery in Q1 has been nipped in the bud by the global spread of the coronavirus," said Tom Learnmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYST VIEW 3-Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads

Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil after Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices and the coronavirus continued to spread, jolting investor confidence and sparking fears of a global recession. Following are comments from analystsSTEPHEN...

FEATURE-War or peace? A threatened Brazilian indigenous tribe weighs its options

By Fabio Teixeira URU-EU-WAU-WAU TERRITORY, Brazil, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T he old men want war, but the younger ones are holding them back. That generation divide was clear among the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau tribe, who live deep in th...

EXCLUSIVE-US, Canada, European nations meet to discuss concern over Mexico energy policy

The United States, the European Union, Canada and six European nations have held joint talks on concerns over Mexicos energy policy, sources told Reuters, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushes for a bigger role for the state in th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Onward Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum 40 MillionDisney and Pixars Onward debuted this weekend to 40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020