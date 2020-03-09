Left Menu
DTGO Named One of 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies, Representing Thai Business on the Respected List

Bangkok-based DTGO has been named among the World's Most Ethical Companies for the second straight year, recognizing its strategy and efforts to create positive change. NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTGO Corporation Limited, a leading Bangkok-based business group, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

DTGO is a diversified group established in 1993 with a mission to integrate social contribution with business success. The group's companies include property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) and its societal contribution include programs by the Buddharaksa Foundation and Dhanin Tawee Chearavanont Foundation. Following its inclusion in 2019, DTGO remains the first and only Thai company to be recognized since the World's Most Ethical Companies launched in 2007. The group is one of 4 businesses in the 2020 list's 'real estate' category. DTGO's major subsidiary MQDC develops real estate projects under its commitment "For All Well-Being", to benefit all living beings.

In 2020, the World's Most Ethical Companies recognized 132 honorees spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. "DTGO and all its subsidiaries and teams are delighted to have again achieved a place on this respected global list," said DTGO Group CEO and founder Mrs. Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp.

"This recognition will inspire us to keep working together to benefit society and the planet. We thank our customers, business and social partners, investors, and other stakeholders for their commitment to ethical business. DTGO believes that success is assured if we ensure all our undertakings benefit the world at large, the society we live in, and all our stakeholders, as well as the group's own sustainable development." "Congratulations to everyone at DTGO for earning this distinction for the second straight year," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good." Methodology & Scoring Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year. All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120496/Khun_Thippaporn_Ahriyavraromp.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120497/Tim_Erblich_Ethisphere.jpg PWR PWR.

