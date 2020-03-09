Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks join global sell-off on oil plunge, coronavirus impact fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:26 IST
China stocks join global sell-off on oil plunge, coronavirus impact fears

China stocks slumped on Monday, as fears over the economic impact of the global coronavirus epidemic were exacerbated by a crash in oil prices that battered financial markets around the world.

The CSI300 index skidded 3.4% to close at 3,997.13 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.0%, to 2,943.29 points. Sectors fell across the board, dragged down by materials and consumer firms.

For the day, foreign investors sold A-shares worth more than 12 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong amid a rush to buy less risky assets. Still, losses were still limited compared to other markets, helped by the number of new virus cases in China falling and expectations of further Beijing policy support to underpin the world's second-largest economy.

"Fears over the global coronavirus contagion persisted, while the oil plunge was also a reflection of worries over global economic momentum," said Zhou Longgang, an analyst with Huachuang Securities. "China has more fiscal policy room to hedge the impact from the virus outbreak, which is why the A-share market is relatively stronger, as a wave of rate cuts by central banks could have limited impact on global capital markets and economy," Zhou added.

Analysts also argued a firm yuan and the historically high interest rate spreads between China and the United States could help bolster the attractiveness of Chinese assets. The continued drop in new cases fuelled optimism that the virus spread has been brought under control in the country.

Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second straight day, as a senior Communist Party official warned against reducing vigilance against the disease. Meanwhile, dismal economic data reinforced expectations that Beijing would take more proactive measures to shore up the economy.

China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports declined, as the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity. "(The) A-share market is still very locally driven. Local investors feel they have experienced the worst and the government is going to implement easier fiscal, monetary policy and help the domestic economy to recover," said Khiem Do, head of Greater China Investments at Barings.

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by the coronavirus, expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth. Meanwhile Chinese treasury bonds surged as investors sought safe-haven investments, pushing futures sharply higher.

The most-traded contract for Chinese 10-year treasury bonds, for June delivery, jumped as much as 0.79% higher to 102.255, the highest level for 10-year treasury futures since at least 2015, according to Refinitiv data. The rush into bonds depressed yields, with traders quoting the yield on 10-year Chinese government bonds at 2.5125%, the lowest since June 2002. ($1 = 6.9457 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of Nor...

Pacific learners to benefit from maths initiative expansion

Thousands of Pacific learners across fifty schools in Auckland will benefit from the expansion of a Pacific-centred mathematics initiative that was launched by the Government today.The 7.2 million expansion of the successful Developing Math...

Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War, after Saudi Arabia cut its official prices in a market already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus on glo...

Soccer-Romanian matches to be played without spectators due to coronavirus

All Romanian league matches will be played without spectators attending until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Romanian Football Federation FRF said. The FRF also said in a statement it has suspended ticket sales for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020