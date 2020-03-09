Left Menu
Tata Steel committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 cr via NCDs

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-03-2020 14:01 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 14:01 IST
Tata Steel on Monday said the committee of directors has approved raising Rs 670 crore through issuance of debt securities

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee of Directors, which is constituted by the board, on March 9, the company said in a BSE filing

A total of 6,700 non convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each would be issued aggregating to Rs 670 crore, the filing added. The date of the allotment of the debt securities is March 13, 2020 and date of maturity is March 13, 2025, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

