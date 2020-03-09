Left Menu
ICAR starts process to invite application for admission in universities

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:35 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:35 IST
Indian Council of Agricultural Research on Monday said it has initiated the process for inviting applications for admission to Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degree programmes in the universities accredited by it. ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations (AIEEs) for admission to 15 per cent seats of UG degree programmes and 25 per cent seats each of Master's and Doctoral degree programmes at ICAR accredited agricultural universities (AUs) under the ICAR-AU system, an official statement said.

At present, there are 74 agricultural universities in the country. It includes 63 state agricultural universities, three central agricultural universities, four ICAR-Deemed-to-be Universities and four central universities with agriculture faculty. The National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the ICAR’s AIEEs on June 1, 2020. The results of the examinations will be declared on June 15..

