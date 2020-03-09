Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Industries' shares dive over 13 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
Reliance Industries' shares dive over 13 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday slumped as much as over 13 per cent amidst a price war among oil producers leading to international crude prices crashing by their biggest margin since the 1991 Gulf war. On the BSE, the stock closed the counter at Rs 1,113.15, tumbling 12.35 per cent. During the day, it had plunged 13.78 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,094.95.

Following similar movements on the NSE, the scrip dived 13.1 per cent to settle at Rs 1,104.5. Intra-day, it had hit a low of Rs 1,095 by declining 13.84 per cent. International oil prices crashed by close to 31 per cent, the second-largest margin on record, after the disintegration of the OPEC+ alliance triggered an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Besides, brent futures plummeted to about USD 31 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, in absolute terms, the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,941 points and the NSE Nifty tumbled 538 points as no let-up in coronavirus spread and massive crude oil plunge fuelled global recession fears..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Cong postpones its March 12 Gandhi Sandesh Yatra

The Gujarat Congress on Monday said it had postponed the 386-kilometre Gandhi Sandesh Yatra aimed at highlighting the current situation of the country through a symbolic Dandi March. Starting from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the yatra ...

Jury deadlocks on main counts against ex-CIA coder accused of leaking classified data

A New York jury on Monday found a former CIA employee accused of giving classified data to WikiLeaks guilty of making false statements to investigators and contempt of court, but failed to reach a verdict on the central accusations in the c...

EU leaders to hold crisis teleconference to tackle coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the blocs executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending. The announcement o...

Spain shuts schools in Basque capital over coronavirus

Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will close for two weeks, sending tens of thousands of pupils home, authorities in the region said on Monday as the coronavirus spread in Spain. With nearly 150 confirmed cases, the Bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020