Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackwater founder Prince's company enters Congo insurance industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 04:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 04:44 IST
Blackwater founder Prince's company enters Congo insurance industry

The Democratic Republic of Congo has granted an insurance licence to a subsidiary of Hong-Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), a security and logistics company run by Erik Prince, the founder of private security firm Blackwater.

Prince, who renamed Blackwater and sold it in 2010 after several of its employees were indicted on unlawful killing charges related to their work during the Iraq War, has run FSG since 2014. The company has a subsidiary in Congo with a mandate to extract and sell minerals and work in security. He has also been active pitching projects in countries around the world, including Venezuela, where he floated a plan last year to deploy a private army to help the opposition topple President Nicolas Maduro, sources told Reuters.

Congo's Insurance Regulation and Control Authority (ARCA) issued a licence to Global Pionner Assurance, majority-owned by FSG's Congo subsidiary, ARCA said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday. It also authorised licences to subsidiaries of Kenya's Mayfair Insurance and pan-African Sunu Group, as well as three insurance brokerage firms, as part of an initiative to liberalise Congo's insurance sector.

FSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has close ties to state-owned Chinese investment firm CITIC and provides services to Chinese firms operating in Africa. (Reporting and writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Medical waste from Kerala dumped in Coimbatore; 2 held

The owner and driver of a lorry carrying medical waste from Thrissur in Kerala were arrested on Monday for dumping the load near here, police said. Residents near the spot where the waste was dumped staged a protest demanding action against...

Two U.S. service members killed in Iraq during counter-ISIS mission

Two U.S. service members were killed in north-central Iraq while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting Islamic State, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy forces.The two U.S. mi...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus outbreakOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be the first in more 35 years to be held without spectators after organisers intr...

Boeing training on 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia crash report

Ethiopias probe of last years Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX and that crucial flight software was flawed, according to an interim report published Monday. The crash of the Nair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020