UK watchdog to help customers switch to better mortgage deals

There is a case for intervening in Britain's mortgage market to help customers switch to better deals, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

"Based on our research, we believe there is a case for intervening to help mortgage customers who do not switch. We will issue a consultation paper on potential remedies later this year," the FCA said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.