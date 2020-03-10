UK watchdog to help customers switch to better mortgage deals
There is a case for intervening in Britain's mortgage market to help customers switch to better deals, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.
"Based on our research, we believe there is a case for intervening to help mortgage customers who do not switch. We will issue a consultation paper on potential remedies later this year," the FCA said in a statement on its website.
