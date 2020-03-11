Left Menu
JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5 pc in Feb

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:34 IST
JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has registered a growth of 5 per cent in crude steel production at 1.320 MT in February 2020. The company had produced 1.257 million tonne (MT) crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

The output of flat rolled products also rose 7 per cent to 0.982 MT from 0.920 MT in the year-ago month. The output of long rolled products was flat at 0.308 MT last month.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified USD 14 billion JSW Group, has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others..

