BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Asked To Increase Maximum Sustainable Capacity From 12 MMBD To 13 MMBD

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* RECEIVED A DIRECTIVE FROM THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY TO INCREASE ITS MAXIMUM SUSTAINABLE CAPACITY (MSC) FROM 12 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY (MMBD) TO 13 MMBD Source:(https://bit.ly/2TZa7ag) Further company coverage:

