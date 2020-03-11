Left Menu
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Formation of External Advisory Board

  Updated: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
SAN DIEGO and TOKYO and WETTEREN, Belgium, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, announced today the formation of its External Advisory Board (EAB) to provide insight into industry trends and high-level advice to the Company's leadership team. "We are honored to have attracted such a diverse team of bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing industry leaders to our External Advisory Board," said David Enloe, President and CEO of Aji Bio-Pharma. "The deep expertise and experience of our EAB will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company in order to become a more well-rounded partner to our clients. The formation of this Board represents a significant step along our path to achieving our Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, and innovative partner to our customers and to our employees." The expert members of the External Advisory Board include: Dr. Magda Marquet is the co-founder and co-CEO of ALMA Life Sciences, LLC, an early stage investment firm creating and growing innovative healthcare companies. Prior to starting ALMA Life Sciences, Dr. Marquet co-founded Althea Technologies, where she led the company to become a highly profitable contract manufacturing organization, ultimately resulting in a successful sale of Althea to Ajinomoto. She also co-founded AltheaDx, a commercial stage precision medicine company with the world's leading pharmacogenomics test for anxiety and depression. Dr. Marquet held several positions in product development and pharmaceutical development in companies such as Vical and Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Marquet holds a Ph.D in Biochemical Engineering from INSA/University of Toulouse, France.

Jim Miller is an advisor on manufacturing strategy and a pre-eminent authority on the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing and development industry. He is the founder and former President of PharmSource, the industry's principal source of market intelligence. He has advised most major CMOs on business strategy, major capital investment decisions and acquisitions; and has served on due diligence teams for high profile acquisitions made by private equity firms. Jim was also a consultant in corporate strategy at the Boston Consulting Group and an economist at The World Bank. He holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Bob Kanuga is an experienced pharmaceutical leader with a demonstrated history in vaccine and biotechnology manufacturing, global procurement, contract manufacturing, licensing, mergers & acquisitions, and strategy development. He recently held the position of Vice President, Global Supply Business Development, while working at Merck & Co., Inc. for 30 years. Bob is well-known within industry as a strong commercial and manufacturing professional with a MBA focused in Marketing and BS in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University.

Joseph Colleluori is a veteran pharmaceutical and chemical industry executive. In 2003, Joe joined Lonza Inc. where he successfully combined the activity and business of the small molecule and biopharmaceuticals commercial organization which is now the foundation of Lonza Pharma & Biotech. He then went on to serve as Senior Vice President responsible for Corporate Strategy, Mergers & Acquisition and Risk Management and was a member of the Capital Investment Committee. He recently held the role of Head of Biopharma Sales and Business Development for the EMEA region. In his more than thirty years in the industry, Joe has completed more than thirty acquisitions and divestitures in excess of $10 billion. Joe has a bachelor's degree in Organic Chemistry from Bard College in New York; an M.S. in Organic Chemistry from the University of New Hampshire and Executive Business Training at New York University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

