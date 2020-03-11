Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vibez Estate Unveils a New Agro Project in Ramnagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:47 IST
Vibez Estate Unveils a New Agro Project in Ramnagar

- Farm house can now be constructed in an acre of Pomegranate Plantation at Ramnagar BANGALORE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibez Estates has now started the new project in Ramnagar, which is available for the people at the affordable price. Vibez Estate was established in the year 2009 with a broad vision to offer the nature-inspired space to people. "Farming is the future of the country," said Mr. Ashwin Kumar - who is the founder of Vibez Estates. And now, the team has successfully completed their projects at Sakleshpur, Chikmagalur and Chikballapur with 100% customer satisfaction. The team at Vibez Estates has over 12 years of experience in agriculture and farmhouse constructions. Another project having a farmhouse with a huge 1 acre Pomegranate plantation land of optimal environment and good soil conditions is now available for the people. Here are the salient features of their new project. The new project was located close to the new 6 Lane Bangalore - Mysore Road. It enables the buyers to get good value for their land through Pomegranate Plantation.

The crucial objective of their project is to implement the remunerative agri-business activity in the food processing industry. To enable this, they have incorporated the most advanced technology like Israeli technologies to local conditions. Vibez Estate has the best track record of more than 10 years on maintaining the plantation properties of their clients. The people who wished to recreate their property as a place of peace and ecological beauty, Vibez Estate will assist. The key vision of Vibez Estate is to grow fruits and vegetables in own land. Therefore, it will generate a good return in future. Vibez Estate assures a minimum of 30% of appreciation on the farm plot in less than 3 years with their new project. Moreover, the team ensures the buyers that the land will come with complete 24 hours security, round the year Maintenance, Drip Irrigation, Electricity and basic things needed for the plantation and costs just 34 lacs. Moreover, the customers will receive the maintenance details and expenses incurred periodically. Therefore, investing in this new agro project can enable the user to get good revenue after 2 years.

Vibez Estate not only comes with pomegranate plantation but also with Coffee Estate. The Coffee Estate has been producing the supreme quality coffee for the last 11 years. Therefore, the customers can also add this as an advantage in earning good revenue. The estate management service is also properly managed by the associate management company. It acts as the predominant cause for soaring of many agro projects for sale in Chikmagalur, Chikballapur and Sakleshpur. About Vibez Estate At Vibez, our team of experts help potential clients to identify the right land for plantation to get the most productive yields out of the farm. In addition to this, we also help to alleviate any pain points that our customers face while managing the farms at Chikkaballapur such as security problems, any issues created by neighbours or low yield due to the farm being handed over to the wrong hands for maintenance.

To know more about the new project call us on +91-8152883388 or contact us through info@vibezclub.com. Also, click the link http://pomegranate.vibezestates.in/ to know about our services. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that US Defence Secretary Mark Espers trip to Central and South Asia has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone ...

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military has quashed proposals in Parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote on Tuesday was the climax of a year o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020