Vibez Estate Unveils a New Agro Project in Ramnagar

- Farm house can now be constructed in an acre of Pomegranate Plantation at Ramnagar BANGALORE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibez Estates has now started the new project in Ramnagar, which is available for the people at the affordable price. Vibez Estate was established in the year 2009 with a broad vision to offer the nature-inspired space to people. "Farming is the future of the country," said Mr. Ashwin Kumar - who is the founder of Vibez Estates. And now, the team has successfully completed their projects at Sakleshpur, Chikmagalur and Chikballapur with 100% customer satisfaction. The team at Vibez Estates has over 12 years of experience in agriculture and farmhouse constructions. Another project having a farmhouse with a huge 1 acre Pomegranate plantation land of optimal environment and good soil conditions is now available for the people. Here are the salient features of their new project. The new project was located close to the new 6 Lane Bangalore - Mysore Road. It enables the buyers to get good value for their land through Pomegranate Plantation.

The crucial objective of their project is to implement the remunerative agri-business activity in the food processing industry. To enable this, they have incorporated the most advanced technology like Israeli technologies to local conditions. Vibez Estate has the best track record of more than 10 years on maintaining the plantation properties of their clients. The people who wished to recreate their property as a place of peace and ecological beauty, Vibez Estate will assist. The key vision of Vibez Estate is to grow fruits and vegetables in own land. Therefore, it will generate a good return in future. Vibez Estate assures a minimum of 30% of appreciation on the farm plot in less than 3 years with their new project. Moreover, the team ensures the buyers that the land will come with complete 24 hours security, round the year Maintenance, Drip Irrigation, Electricity and basic things needed for the plantation and costs just 34 lacs. Moreover, the customers will receive the maintenance details and expenses incurred periodically. Therefore, investing in this new agro project can enable the user to get good revenue after 2 years.

Vibez Estate not only comes with pomegranate plantation but also with Coffee Estate. The Coffee Estate has been producing the supreme quality coffee for the last 11 years. Therefore, the customers can also add this as an advantage in earning good revenue. The estate management service is also properly managed by the associate management company. It acts as the predominant cause for soaring of many agro projects for sale in Chikmagalur, Chikballapur and Sakleshpur. About Vibez Estate At Vibez, our team of experts help potential clients to identify the right land for plantation to get the most productive yields out of the farm. In addition to this, we also help to alleviate any pain points that our customers face while managing the farms at Chikkaballapur such as security problems, any issues created by neighbours or low yield due to the farm being handed over to the wrong hands for maintenance.

To know more about the new project call us on +91-8152883388 or contact us through info@vibezclub.com. Also, click the link http://pomegranate.vibezestates.in/ to know about our services. PWR PWR.

