Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty casts a pall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:32 IST
Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty casts a pall
Representative Image

A rally in equities and oil ran out of steam Wednesday as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues its rapid global spread and investors nervously await a US relief plan. Markets showed signs of some much-needed stability at the start of trade following two days of wild gyrations, thanks to a pledge by US President Donald Trump to unveil measures to counter the effects of the disease on the world's biggest economy and a key driver of global growth.

US markets had ended around five percent higher on Tuesday after suffering their worst day since the 2008 meltdown and tracking a strong bounce across Asia. Safe-haven assets including the yen retreated, while yields on US Treasuries, which hit a record low on Monday, rose.

But after showing some early promise, nerves set in and Asian shares fell into the red, while the yen resumed its gains against the dollar. Tokyo and Seoul ended more than two percent down, while Shanghai finished 0.9 percent lower and Hong Kong shed 0.7 percent in late trade.

Sydney sank 3.6 percent, putting it into a bear market a drop of at least 20 percent from a recent high just two weeks after hitting a record. The index has several firms that rely on trade with China, while energy stocks have also been hammered by the oil rout.

Singapore and Taipei each lost at least one percent. Bangkok, Wellington, and Jakarta were also lower, though Manila and Mumbai eked out small gains. Trump promised "major" economic measures to combat the impact on the US economy and held talks with Republican lawmakers, with an eye on a cut in payroll taxes as well as help for airlines, the cruise industry, and small businesses.

The announcement from the president came as other governments pledge to act against the outbreak. Italy's leadership, which has put the entire country in quarantine, is eyeing a USD 16 billion package, while Japan has unveiled a multi-billion-dollar emergency package.

Australia and Canada are expected to unveil measures in the coming days, while the Bank of England slashed interest rates Wednesday, hours before the government announces a closely watched budget. "Expectations for a 'major' fiscal stimulus package by the US government have underpinned sentiment even if the volatility suggests the market still needs a bit of coaxing," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"Indeed, investors were in desperate need of leadership from policymakers. Central banks can do their bit, but in times of viral cataclysm, it's governments that must be seen as in charge of the proceedings... Trump's actions evidenced how little it takes for markets to respond favorably." But the White House has yet to produce any concrete plans and observers warned about a possible sell-off should investors be left feeling short-changed. "Having decided President Trump will save the world... financial markets could be setting themselves up for a severe disappointment should the promised fiscal goodies get bogged down on Capitol Hill," said OANDA's Jeffrey Halley in a note.

While leaders gear up to fight COVID-19, the disease continues to wreak havoc across the planet, killing more than 4,000 people and leaving close to 120,000 infected. Crude prices edged up for a second day on policy response hopes but were well off the gains of close to five percent seen in initial business.

The commodity crashed by a third Monday in its worst day since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia cut crude prices in a production row with Russia, sparking fears of war for market share. On Wednesday, Saudi officials said output would be ramped up by one million barrels a day.

Crude had already been under pressure owing to worries about the impact on demand from the virus. Support for oil also came from comments by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who told state-run TV channel Rossiya24 that Moscow was open to cooperation with Riyadh and OPEC to address the price crisis, saying: "I want to say the doors aren't closed." Analysts also said that signs of life returning to China's Hubei province the center of the outbreak after weeks of quarantine were also helping the beleaguered crude market.

Provincial officials said some firms in Wuhan were allowed to return to work, including those key to "global industrial chains". Passenger flights, trains, cars, ships and city buses in middle- and low-risk areas moving within the province and excluding Wuhan city will "gradually resume operations" as well, they said, without giving any timeframe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Virus-hit Vietnamese carriers cut salaries, encourage unpaid leave

Vietnam-based airlines have been forced to cut salaries and encourage their employees to take unpaid leave as carriers struggle with the impact of coronavirus on travel demand, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wedne...

Soccer-Getafe will not got to Milan for Europa tie, says club president

Getafe will not travel to Milan for Thursdays Europa League match against Inter due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, even if it means losing the tie, the Spanish clubs president said. The region of Lombardy, where Milan is locate...

BoE's Carney says shock from coronavirus could be "large and sharp"

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the economic impact from coronavirus could be large and sharp and economic activity will likely weaken materially in the coming months.The Bank of Englands role is to help UK businesses and househol...

Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday.The company, which h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020