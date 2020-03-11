Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI has helped to double average employee tenure in banking sector: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:36 IST
AI has helped to double average employee tenure in banking sector: Survey

With the introduction of artificial intelligence in banks, the average tenure of the employee has doubled from the industry average of 1.5 years to 3.02 years, says a survey. According to a survey by HR-tech startup, inFeedo, that studied more than 80,000 personnel from banking majors, artificial intelligence (AI) has helped double the average employee tenure.

The report titled ‘The BFSI Engagement Index 2020’ noted that, across organisations, the human resource (HR) team's query response rate had doubled from 33 per cent through annual surveys to 60 per cent when engaging with AI. The response rate touched 85 per cent for top performing HR teams in financial institutions, while even the lowest performing HR teams experienced a response rate of 58 per cent when AI came into the picture, it said.

AI also improved the human resource business partners' productivity by 40 per cent. This included reduction in time spent on manually collecting, collating, and analysing employee feedback. The report further noted that with AI, HR business partners are able to predict, strategise, measure, and track initiatives around preventing possible attrition.

This, in turn, has led to the HR business partners and employee ratio to reduce from 1:336 to 1:30, helping HR business partners focus on employees with turnover intent. The report further noted that with a lowered ratio and an average of 32 days taken to resolve employee turnover cases, these HR teams have been able to save 57 per cent of employees with a possible turnover intent (average) across the BFSI sector.

"Through this report, our aim is to highlight how the introduction of AI in HR, such as Amber, can bring about significant changes within the workforce and help provide insights on what’s working for different enterprises and employees," said Tanmaya Jain, Founder and Global CEO, inFeedo. The report was created based on findings from inFeedo’s AI-enabled engagement bot Amber which analysed more than 1,85,000 chats across more than 80,000 employees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Virus-hit Vietnamese carriers cut salaries, encourage unpaid leave

Vietnam-based airlines have been forced to cut salaries and encourage their employees to take unpaid leave as carriers struggle with the impact of coronavirus on travel demand, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wedne...

Soccer-Getafe will not got to Milan for Europa tie, says club president

Getafe will not travel to Milan for Thursdays Europa League match against Inter due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, even if it means losing the tie, the Spanish clubs president said. The region of Lombardy, where Milan is locate...

BoE's Carney says shock from coronavirus could be "large and sharp"

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the economic impact from coronavirus could be large and sharp and economic activity will likely weaken materially in the coming months.The Bank of Englands role is to help UK businesses and househol...

Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday.The company, which h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020