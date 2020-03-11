Left Menu
Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched Dominar 250, a variant of the Dominar Sports Tourer model, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi)

The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid cooled 248.8 cc engine delivering 27 PS power, Bajaj Auto said in a statement

"Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said.  He said the Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers.  BS-VI compliant new Dominar 250 is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

