IBM infuses new capabilities in Watson technologies

IBM on Wednesday announced several new IBM Watson technologies designed to help organisations begin identifying, understanding and analysing some of the most challenging aspects of the English language with "greater clarity, for greater insights". The new technologies represent the first commercialisation of key Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities to come from IBM Research's Project Debater, the AI system capable of debating humans on complex topics, it said in a statement.

For example, a new advanced sentiment analysis feature is defined to identify and analyse idioms and colloquialisms for the first time, the company said. Phrases, like 'hardly helpful,' or 'hot under the collar,' have been challenging for AI systems because they are difficult for algorithms to spot.

With advanced sentiment analysis, businesses can begin analysing such language data with Watson APIs for a more holistic understanding of their operations, the statement said. "Further, IBM is bringing technology from IBM Research for understanding business documents, such as PDF's and contracts, to also add to their AI models", it said.

Director of IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India South Asia, Gargi Dasgupta said IBM Research has been developing and advancing NLP capabilities for years to create intuitive AI systems that can offer deeper business insights, explain decisions, and are less labor-intensive to deploy and maintain. So far, enterprises have been exposed to a fraction of AI's vast potential and to make AI more pervasive - it needs to better understand customers and business operations, according to her.

"With these new capabilities infused in Watson, Indian organisations have the potential to enhance everything from customer care and transportation, to finance and education", she added..

