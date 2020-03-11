Left Menu
Two Dell, Mindtree employees tested positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:25 IST
Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements. The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

"We can confirm two employees of Dell India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine," Dell Technologies said. The company said it continues to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by adhering to the health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with local health officials.

Mindtree said that one of its employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020. "The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues," the company added.

Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees..

