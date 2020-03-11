Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFCs' challenges could intensify following Yes Bank restructuring: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST
NBFCs' challenges could intensify following Yes Bank restructuring: Fitch

India's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) will likely face renewed pressure on funding and liquidity following the RBI's takeover of Yes Bank this month, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. "The consequences will compound the credit squeeze across the country's financial system, adding to current economic uncertainty," it said.

The move on Yes Bank comes as the impact of the coronavirus is beginning to be felt in India, raising further risks to economic growth and non-banking finance companies' asset quality. "Rising asset quality and funding risks will place pressure on ratings if conditions worsen materially," it said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week seized Yes Bank after noticing a surge in withdrawals by depositors.

"The NBFI sector's direct exposures to Yes Bank should be modest as a whole. Yes Bank's issues have been known for some time, and companies have had time to pare back any exposure to the bank over the past year. "Yes Bank's advances to NBFIs equated to roughly 1-2% of the NBFI sector's total bank funding, and the sector's asset exposures to the bank would be similarly moderate," Fitch said, adding the recent announcement may bring about broader contagion effects for NBFI funding conditions.

The RBI's planned reconstruction scheme broadly protects the deposits and liabilities of the bank, but calls for a writedown of its Basel III AT1 instruments at present. "This may trigger another round of investor risk aversion that tightens market access and raises overall funding costs for borrowers, with wholesale NBFIs likely to remain more vulnerable in this situation," it said. There may also be knock-on effects for NBFIs if smaller private banks start to face deteriorating depositor confidence.

Banks have been an important source of liquidity for NBFIs amid the funding squeeze in the local debt markets over the past 18 months, and any weakness in bank deposit funding would constrict liquidity available for lending to the NBFI sector. "An extended credit squeeze will likely exacerbate asset quality risks for the financial sector including NBFIs, which are already facing pressure from a general economic and property-sector slowdown, and an evolving COVID-19 situation," it said. "The asset quality risks that have been largely centred on wholesale property development would, in Fitch's view, start to broaden if the economy becomes more adversely affected." These events add to the challenging operating environment for Indian NBFIs, with rising uncertainty over funding conditions in the near term.

Fitch said it will be monitoring the rated NBFIs' funding access and liquidity positions closely over the near term, and will assess the broader economic impact of recent developments on potential asset quality trends for any signs of deterioration that may have an impact on the ratings..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...

Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.Prior to his appointment as Dir...

China allows gradual opening of Wuhan after Xi's visit to coronavirus epicentre

As the coronavirus showed signs of abating after virtually shutting down China for over two months, the Communist nation limped back to normalcy with measured opening of businesses in the worst-hit Wuhan city even as authorities reported 22...

Sunil Mittal asserts Airtel has paid full dues at about Rs 13,000 cr

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday asserted that the company has already paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues at about Rs 13,000 crore. The comment assumes significance as&#160;the government on March 4 had asked Bharti A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020