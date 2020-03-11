NHPC raises Rs 500 cr via bonds

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore on 11.03.2020 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.89 per cent NHPC AA-1 Series Bonds," it said in a BSE filing

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

