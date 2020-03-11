Left Menu
NHPC signs pact with Cement Corporation to meet Dibang project's cement requirements

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:04 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:04 IST
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Cement Corporation of India (CCI) for meeting cement requirements of its 2,880-megawatt Dibang Multipurpose Project. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh and CCI Chairman and Managing Director B V N Prasad on Wednesday, according to a statement by NHPC.

The MoU will pave the way for addressing the cement requirement for the project. CCI has proposed to install a clinker grinding unit near the project area, which, besides fulfilling the cement requirements of the project, will also generate employment opportunities in the area..

