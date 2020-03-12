Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dead meat: Industry faces 'ruin' if slow on adapting to climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 05:31 IST
Dead meat: Industry faces 'ruin' if slow on adapting to climate change

The world's meat industry must adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and growing demand for plant-based alternatives or face ruin, according to a group of investors managing $20 trillion in assets. Policymakers and investors are turning up the heat on companies across sectors in the run up to global climate talks in Glasgow in November, demanding they assess the risks and put plans in place to mitigate them.

Incoming United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney is pushing all companies to use a risk-assessment framework devised by the G20-backed Financial Stability Board's Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). As a leading contributor to global carbon emissions, through deforestation and the methane produced by livestock, the meat sector faced a particularly acute risk, but has yet to act in a meaningful way, the FAIRR Initiative investor group said.

"Investors can see the inescapable truth for the meat sector is that it must adapt to climate change or face ruin in the years ahead," said Jeremy Coller, Founder of FAIRR and Chief Investment Officer at Coller Capital. "Conversely, there is also an appetising prospect of enormous upside if the world’s meat companies shift their protein mix to align with a climate-friendly path."

Of 43 listed meat companies assessed, only two had publicly disclosed a climate-related scenario analysis, FAIRR said. The group, which includes Allianz Global Investors and Aberdeen Standard Investments, said it had created an online scenario analysis model, based on the TCFD framework, that investors could use to assess the risk to their portfolios.

A 'climate progressive' pathway would see companies grow alternative proteins faster, and shift feed and livestock mix towards less climate-influenced crops and species, while a 'climate regressive' pathway would keep things as they are. Following the second pathway would lead combined annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at five of the leading assessed companies to be $8 billion lower by 2050 than if they follow the first pathway, FAIRR said.

Among the risks factored into the model are the potential hit to profits of higher electricity costs due to carbon pricing; higher costs of feed due to poor crop yields; and increased livestock mortality due to heat stress. In addition, by 2050 alternative proteins such as plant-based burgers will account for at least 16% of the current meat market, FAIRR's model forecasts, rising to 62% depending on factors such as technology adoption rates, consumer trends and the potential imposition of a carbon tax on meat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the MeToo era. The sentenc...

Blinded Chilean student returns to protests as president faces new calls to quit

A Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year appeared in public on Wednesday for the first time to rejoin anti-government protests. Gustavo Gatica, 22, was taking pictures of a demonstration when he...

British Police says dealing with multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London

British police said httpstwitter.comMPSWForeststatus1237874481369976832 on Wednesday it was dealing with a multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London.All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on th...

Gangster Prasad Pujari's mother arrested in extortion case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case. According to the police, Indira 62 and two others are accused of demanding a ransom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020